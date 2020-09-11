SFTB: More 'Year 2 magic' for Matty Ice? Off-the-radar Falcons, projecting Dante Fowler's impact, draft class grades

Matt: We've been able to watch practices (filled with position and unit drills) and a few scrimmages, Larry. To be honest, you can only tell so much with certain positions, especially the pass rushers. You say to yourself, "That might've been a sack." Or, "Looks like he got there before that pass was thrown." But it's not the same as in game situations. That all said, I think Dante Fowler has become a better pro over the years and it's shown on the field. Last season, his best season, he tallied 11.5 sacks. I think if he can come close to duplicating that – and register double-digit sacks – the Falcons should be pleased. It's more than sacks, though. It's moving the quarterback out of the pocket, altering throws, hitting them, etc. If he can be disruptive, that's what you want. Do I think he can be that guy? I do. Those are my expectations for him – and I don't think they're unrealistic at all. Do I think Takk McKinley will get double-digit sacks? That's a bigger question mark for me. We do think the table is set for him to have a breakout season in 2020.