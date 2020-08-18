SFTB: Can Falcons win 10-12 games? Enough done on defense? Who has inside track to No. 3 WR and backup RB?

Matt: That's a great question, Tony. I've been wondering that one myself, to be honest. As you guys know, I love watching the running backs – it's my favorite position and my all-time favorite players were running backs (Tony Dorsett, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders). Last year's feel-good story was Brian Hill. He completely transformed the way he looks, worked really hard at becoming a better receiver coming out of the backfield and, of course, he has nice size and that extra gear in the open field. But Todd Gurley was brought here to carry the rock and be the guy. He signed a one-year prove-it deal and is looking to have a big season. Gurley will get the bulk of the carries, for sure. I think it'll come down to roster numbers, specifically players at other positions, injuries and skill sets. If the Falcons go with only three backs, for example, I could see Hill maybe being the odd man out because of what Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison do differently. Smith is a shifty back and receiver – and is most effective when he can get in the open field. Ollison is a bigger back and his strengths are accentuated once he's down around the goal line. But you know what? Gurley is a nice receiver and really effective in the red zone, too. So, it'll be interesting to see what happens there. I honestly think this one needs to play out more in practices and during those scrimmages. Health will be a factor too.