SFTB: Tom Brady, NFC South, expectations for Todd Gurley, A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, salary cap

Calvin from Forest Park, IL Huge fan of Straight from the Beek, and first-time writer!!!! With A.J. Terrell and Marlon Davidson drafted this year, do you think that those two will be huge contributors to the team, albeit with them not being able to have actual gameplay because of COVID-19? And with Todd Gurley in the fold, will it still be a running back by committee group, or will Dan Quinn probably give the bulk of the carries to Todd since he's still a young back very explosive? I'm worried about the knee. I hope Julio and Calvin just be explosive this year because there isn't anybody in the league who could cover those two one on one at all!!! Huge fan Beek, and my condolences to your father as well. Go Falcons!!!

Matt: Great to have you here, Calvin, and thank you very much for the kind words about my father. I just want to take a minute and say THANK YOU (again and again) to ALL OF YOU who have sent me notes about my Dad. He was a regular reader of SFTB and, well, I miss him dearly and having those fun conversations about all of your comments here. I know we don't always agree here … but that's sports and that's this space is fun. Anyway, to your questions, Calvin. I think the Falcons are counting on A.J. Terrell to make an immediate impact this season. You don't draft anyone at No. 16 to sit on the sidelines. I think expectations are high for Marlon Davidson, too. While his teammate at Auburn (Derrick Brown) received much of the pre-draft attention and was picked No. 7 overall by the Carolina Panthers, there are some who believe that Davidson has a chance to make a sizeable impact and be a solid player in the coming years. More importantly, Davidson believes he should have been a first-round pick and is out to prove as much. Check out my interview with him on Bird Noises. As for Todd Gurley, no, he is not here to be a part of a running back-by-committee. Ideally, Gurley will receive around 18-20 carries a game and be the lead back for all 16 games. And let's hope the talk about his knee simply goes away. If not, then the Falcons will lean more on a group that consists of Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison – if they end up keeping that many running backs. Be sure to keep an eye out for my roster predictions coming later this month.