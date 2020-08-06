SFTB: How to use Gurley; best way to beat Drew Brees and Tom Brady

Emil from Covington, GA Hey Beekmeister, this is Dean AKA FF4L (Falcon Fan 4 Life.). Much thanks for an opportunity to be heard. You're the best. When looking at all the weapons on offense (just name a starting player) … on paper, this lineup looks invincible. I'm sure this lineup has to create defensive nightmares for any and all DCs. My first question is, do you have a feel on the pulse of the offensive line? All of the talent in the world means nothing if you can't create running lanes, or block to protect Matt Ryan. I would hate to see Todd Gurley follow/suffer the way Steven Jackson did, or should I be concerned? Thanks again for this opportunity. Stay strong, stay healthy, stay safe & stay blessed.

Matt: The offensive line has struggled to protect Matt Ryan (and Matt Schaub during his line start). In 2018, the Falcons surrendered 42 sacks. Last season, Ryan was sacked 48 times and the line surrendered 50 sacks total. That's not counting all of the times Falcons quarterbacks were hit, forced out of the pocket or had plays break down as a result of poor protection. Falcons running backs have also struggled to the run the ball efficiently on a consistent basis. The reason why the Falcons were a top-five passing offense last season was likely a result of being in so many second-and-long or third-and-long situations. They need to be more successful on first and second down. That opens up the playbook and keeps a defense on its heels. You can have all of the best skill-position players in the world, but if the offensive line is more like a turnstile, it won't matter who's in the backfield. Do I have a pulse on the offensive line? No, not yet. When Chris Lindstrom was inserted back in the lineup at the end of last season, the team did win those last four games. Kaleb McGary managed to start all 16 games as a rookie, too. I think both of those guys will be better. There's a big question mark at left guard still. That needs to be figured out in a hurry. Someone needs to win that job and run with it. If they can get some cohesiveness and consistency up front, it'll go a long way in this team being more successful in 2020. Always great to hear from you. Thanks for the kind words, too.