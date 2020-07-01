SFTB: Forget preseason hype, Clay Matthews, drafting a QB, O-line

Rhys from York, PA What's up, Beek?! Thanks for looking over this one! My question for you this time is concerning the underdog factor of the team we have this time around. How do you feel about this Falcons team getting overshadowed by the recent moves in our division and around the league? Do you feel like we're getting overlooked by the Bucs and Saints, and do you think with the turnaround last season, that it's going unnoticed, especially beating the teams that had stellar seasons last year? Thanks buddy. #RISEUP

Matt: I mentioned this on Monday, Rhys. All of the attention and hype surrounding Tom Brady and the Buccaneers is not surprising at all. No matter where Brady landed, it was going to command a ton of headlines. Brady has played in nine Super Bowls, won six and was named Super Bowl MVP four times. It's going to be a long time before anyone comes along and accomplishes that. I think the Bucs have a solid core of players back and, keep in mind, they lost a number of really close games last season. Could Brady and some of their new additions (including Rob Gronkowski) help them contend for a division title? It's possible. And the Saints with Drew Brees, another soon-to-be Hall of Famer, have to be the favorites. They won 13 games last season and didn't lose a whole lot. The Falcons are coming off back-to-back 7-9 seasons and their combined regular-season record is 24-24 since that Super Bowl run. So, it's easy to see why a lot of people are overlooking the Falcons in the NFC. It's OK to fly under the radar, Rhys. The talk, the hype and the preseason headlines don't matter once the season kicks off in 74 days.