SFTB: Thirty sacks combined for Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler? Dark horse candidate to watch, backup QB, more Takk

Tom from Smyrna, GA Hey, Beek. You keep saying that Takk McKinley is going to have a breakout year. I feel like we have been saying that every year since his promising rookie campaign. Last year he predicted he would cut his dreads if he didn't get 10-digit sacks. Last time I saw he still has dreads. Can you confirm? I like some of the steps he has taken this offseason – deleted Twitter and dedicated himself to losing weight and building muscle. He did have another shoulder surgery in the offseason though. I guess my question is, are we saying Takk is a breakout contender for 2020 because he actually is? If so why? Or are we just going through the yearly ritual of hoping he breaks out instead of predicting? Thanks, Beek hope you and yours are well!!

Matt: Hey, Tom. I totally get the cautious optimism. As I noted above, Takk McKinley is in the final year of his current deal here. He's got a lot on the line and needs to set himself up nicely for his next deal. The Falcons are also counting him to do just that. There have been some positive signs with McKinley during this past offseason, and all of those reasons combined is why we made him one of our top-10 breakout candidates for the 2020 season. As I noted in that story, Atlanta added edge rusher Dante Fowler during free agency and traded for former first-round pick Charles Harris while the club parted ways with pass rushers Vic Beasley and Adrian Clayborn. The Falcons also drafted defensive tackle Marlon Davidson in the second round of April's draft and will have defensive end Steven Means back in the mix after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury early last year. Those moves should help free up McKinley to make more of the impactful plays the Falcons envisioned when they drafted him in the first round. Falcons coach coach Dan Quinn alluded to as much when he said that he expects McKinley to play a "significant" role in 2020. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff echoed those sentiments earlier this offseason. "I would love to see Takk McKinley, you know, take it to another level," Dimitroff said of McKinley, who enters 2020 with 16.5 career sacks. "He has so much ability and upside for us." The table is set for the Falcons' fiery pass rusher to finally have that long-anticipated breakout season. All McKinley has to do now is feast on quarterbacks – and he kicks off this list because we think he has a chance to do just that in 2020.