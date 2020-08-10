SFTB: Questions about predictions, high hopes for Falcons, Super Bowl

Blake from Ellabell, GA Hey Beek, long-time reader here. I had a conversation with my brother-in-law earlier and he told me that if the season does in fact happen in its entirety that it will not matter who wins the Super Bowl considering so many of the best players have opted out due to COVID-19 and things are likely to be very weird this season. So, my question is, if the Falcons manage to finally win the big one this season, do you feel that it will really count? I certainly do, but I imagine that there will be many haters. Thanks for taking the time to read my question and really hope to get your thoughts!

Matt: Let's get a couple of things out of the way before I give you my thoughts on this one, Blake. And, by the way, great question. OK, there have been some talented players opt out for the 2020 season, but I disagree with the premise that "so many of the best players have opted out" for 2020. I believe almost 70 players have opted out for health and personal reasons, and as someone who has had COVID-19 and lost a loved one to it, believe me, I fully understand. If you'd like to see the complete list, here it is courtesy of ESPN. Only the Chargers, Falcons and Steelers have not had players opt out for 2020. No one knows how many games might be canceled this season, if any. No one knows how many star players might test positive during the season and, if so, when. No one knows a lot right now. But if the NFL manages to make it through an entire season, or even plays 12 or 14 games, those players and teams will be competing and grinding just as hard as and, yes, I believe it will mean just as much, if not more. If they manage to complete a season, get through the playoffs and play a Super Bowl, it will be incredible. The NFL season is often compared to a marathon and, in this case, I think it's a fair analogy. People will always refer to 2020 as the COVID-19 year, for sure. But that should not diminish any on-field accomplishments that take place this year. We're all trying to take extra precautions to be safe and test regularly; it's a lot to wrap your head around because of the unpredictability of this virus and no one truly understands the long-term ramifications from it yet, either. That all said, if the Falcons win the big one (as you put it), it will count and it would be so special for this franchise and its fans.