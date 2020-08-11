SFTB: Keanu's comeback, franchise QB, confidence in DQ, Falcons secondary, fans opting out 

Tony from Peoria, IL Hey Beek, as a follow-up to my last question regarding your measured optimism regarding the team's predicted success this year when you listed COVID-19 as one of the reasons. COVID-19 should technically give the Falcons an advantage of say the Bucs because of no opt outs and most of our key players returning to the same coaching staff. If anything, you should be more encouraged instead of touting other teams in our division as well as teams on our schedule. I am a little nervous about DQ. He has made many mistakes in the past as coach of the Falcons and last year's defensive scheme to start the season was one of many which didn't get corrected until nine games later. So, my question is, why do you have so much faith in Dan Quinn?

Matt: First of all, COVID-19 gives no advantages to any team or player. Let's get that straight. For what it's worth, the Bucs have had one player opt out, while the Saints and Panthers have each had two. Furthermore, any player can end up on the reserve-COVID-19 list. NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive. Again, there's no advantage there, just a lot of uncertainty. I think you're digging and swinging for reasons other than the one I gave you, Tony. I wrote it Monday and I'll write it again: It's too soon to make any predictions. Too much can and will happen in the next 30 or so days, plus we've yet to see the players in action or even with the pads on. Accept it or not. As for Dan Quinn, and maybe this is where you've been trying to go with this all along, I think he's an outstanding football coach and even better human being. If you need a reason to believe in Quinn, just look at what happened last season. Quinn not only kept this team together after a disastrous 1-7 start, he got them to come together, stick together and play harder – the end result was a 6-2 finish. As head coach, you're the CEO of a team, and Quinn made some bold and selfless decisions with his staff heading into that bye week last year, too. That also paid off in a huge way. That's what head coaches are supposed to do – make tough decisions that benefit the team. Team first, always. The team and coaching staff bought in and Falcons fans witnessed an impressive turnaround that included wins on the road in New Orleans, Carolina, San Francisco and Tampa Bay – against some very good football teams.