SFTB: Will Matt Ryan thrive in 2020? Questions about Falcons linebackers, offensive line and playoff chances

Jerry from Hinesville, GA What of Tap Your Beek! I'm still concerned about linebacker depth. I like what we have starting, but after that .... meh. I would really like for us beef up the depth. Former first-round picks Darron Lee and Alec Ogletree. Both are still young, and Lee was a star in college, he might be a victim of being in the wrong scheme. I'm afraid his confidence is shaky, but DQ and Raheem Morris could change that. Ogletree is good enough for another shot and both would be very cheap at this point. My biggest fear is Debo going down.

Matt: Why is it that fans seem to get more excited about a player who's not currently on the team – a free agent, for example – than they do over a player (or players) who are already on their favorite team's roster? Am I wrong? I get tons of emails about free agents or anytime a player comes free. Look, there's a reason why players are free agents and not re-signed by their former teams. It could be a salary cup move, injuries, off-field issues, age or a combination of all of the above. OK, to your question, Jerry. The Falcons have a star in Deion Jones. In Foye Oluokun, they have a smart player who's only getting better. Then things get interesting, and not necessarily in a bad way. Remember, the Falcons like versatility, like to move guys around to create favorable matchups as well as disguise their fronts and coverages. They signed edge rusher/outside linebacker Dante Fowler. We all know why he was brought here. The Falcons added former first-round pick Deone Bucannon to the roster on May 21. Bucannon has played both linebacker and safety since being picked by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2014 NFL Draft. Atlanta drafted Mykal Walker out of Fresno State in the fourth round (No. 119 overall). Walker was extremely productive in college and a two-time first-team all-conference selection. And as for depth and experience, they added LaRoy Reynolds and Edmond Robinson in free agency. Look at position groups throughout the league, Jerry. Under the cap it's nearly impossible to be stacked at every position – and losing a key starter hurts, no matter what. The Falcons could always add a veteran here, especially after roster cutdowns, but I think for now they like this group and want to see what they have.