SFTB: Keys to beating the Seahawks, Takk McKinley, most pressing concern, returner battle, divsion title hopes

Brian from Sparks, NV Hey Beek! Appreciate your insight on the topic of Takk McKinley. I think the biggest thing that I was looking at was contract year 4, similar to Vic Beasley and Dante Fowler. I respect your opinion, but you best bet I will let you hear about it after the season (all of this assuming a full season). The defense I think will be a strong point this year for us, but I am curious, what is the rumblings you are hearing for a base defense? I know DQ likes to adjust his defenses based off his team's strengths. I think it will be interesting to see what Raheem Morris and DQ come up with for the safety position. I hope they keep three safeties on the field as much as possible. Damontae Kazee, Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal are a great trio and I think it will be fun to watch Neal really get to be the enforcer. Love that you do this btw, great way to connect.

Matt: Look, if Takk McKinley doesn't have a breakout year in 2020 … then I don't know when he will, Brian. That said, things set up nicely for him this season, never mind he's got all the incentive in the world to have a big year (he's in the final year of his current deal and we all know that pass rushers are valued in this league). So, that's why he's on our top 10 list of breakout candidates. If he doesn't and you still want to vent at me, then fine. As far as a base set goes, I'm not sure yet. Ask me after I've watched some practices that aren't strength and conditioning drills and actual football is being practiced. And ask me again after we've watched two or three scrimmages. Whatever they do and however they line up, they'd better figure out a way to pressure the quarterback more, move him out of the pocket and make him uncomfortable. Sacks are great, but so is forcing the opposing quarterback into making mistakes, throwing incompletions and interceptions. And thanks for reading.