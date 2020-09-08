SFTB: Falcons' playoff chances, Mohamed Sanu, commitment to Julio, signing a pass rusher

Matt: Hey there, Matthew. If you want actual odds, you'll have to visit another site, bud. But if you want to know what my opinion is when it comes to the Falcons winning nine games, I've got you covered. Look, I think the Falcons have upgraded the overall talent on their roster since that day they walked off the field in Tampa to close out the 2019 season. But, keep in mind, a lot of things have changed, like they always do in the NFL offseason. Between free agency, the draft, coaching staff changes, injuries and the new schedule, teams are completely different – and so is their respective roads to the postseason, if they can get there. I think the Falcons have a difficult schedule but are capable of winning nine to 10 games in 2020. And with the expanded playoff format, I think that will be enough for them to get into the postseason dance and possibly make a run. Like I always say, you've got to be in it to win it, and no one cares what your record is once you're in the playoffs. It's a new season.