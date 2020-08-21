SFTB: Standouts on defense, Falcons' playoff chances, Dan Quinn, scrimmages, reason to be excited

Marc from Volo, IL Beek, not a fan of asking questions on forums, but you make interesting points of the fine details of why or why not the Falcons can succeed this year. I appreciate the insight and believe the team this year may be undervalued and others in the South have received too much hype. With that being said, I am a huge of Dan Quinn fan and I am not ready to see him go with a down year; he is the right guy to lead us. What do you predict happens for our team this year and maybe the best coach Atlanta has ever had? If it goes downhill, can we blame COVID?

Matt: If the season starts without a hitch and there are no more unforeseen problems stemming from COVID-19 throughout the season (and that's still a big if right now), I don't think anyone will get a pass if things go poorly in terms of team performance (wins and losses). That said, if a team loses key players throughout the season, I think it has to be taken into account in terms of evaluating staffs, etc. I agree with you on Dan Quinn – I think he's a tremendous football coach and an even better human being. This league is all about what have done for me lately, though, and the Falcons must do better than the previous back-to-back 7-9 seasons. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he expects the team to return to the playoffs in 2020. I think the Falcons have done a solid job assembling talent this past offseason. How will it all come together now? And can they stay healthy and execute at key points during the season? That remains to be seen for all 32 teams. I think this team can compete for a division title and a playoff berth, Marc.