SFTB: Hurst and Gurley as red zone options, UDFA to watch, Falcons uniforms, building a great defense

Matt: I think you squeezed at least two or three questions in there. As far as undrafted free agents go, I'll throw a name out there that you probably want read anywhere else – and that receiver Juwan Green from the University of Albany. We all know how receiver is the deepest position group on this team with the likes of Julio Jones, Calvon Ridley, Russell Gage and Laquon Treadwell and a few others, but Green has caught my eye during the past three practices. During each outing, he's made at least one really tough catch in traffic and turned it into something. He's fluid, has decent size and speed and just looks like he belongs. And as I was looking up something on him just now I realized that Green is from Martinsburg, W.Va., a city in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle about an hour (or so) outside of Washington, D.C. It's also where I started my newspaper career – at The Journal – and where two of my children were born. Green's high school – Martinsburg High School – is a state powerhouse and he was a Class AAA second-team all-state selection as a receiver. He went the junior college route and ended up at Lackawanna College, one of the top junior college football programs in the country, before ending up at Division I FCS Albany. During his senior season, Green led Albany with 83 catches, 1,386 yards and 17 touchdowns. Will he make the Falcons roster? It's an uphill battle, but a lot can (and will) happen in the coming weeks. He's got a tremendous opportunity, and I'll be rooting for him. As far as the empty stadiums go, yes, I think it'll be something the players will have to get used to and deal with. These are professional athletes who love to compete. When they line up and the games count, I think you'll see their best, Ricky.