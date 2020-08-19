SFTB: Storylines no one is talking about, Todd Gurley, expectations for defense, John Cominsky, more

John from Breckenridge, CO Hi Beek! Hope you your family are well these days. First off, very sorry about your father. I've been down that road and know it's a tough one. Guessing football season will bring a big wave of emotion with it this year. Hang tough. I have two questions. Marlon Davidson. I feel like he was one of your favorite picks this year, and I also think a potential sleeper – if you can call a second-round guy a sleeper. But, now that you've seen a bit of these guys in camp, how are you feeling about him? My second question is less direct. A lot of the questions you field here often circle back to the same topics, players, etc. But now that camp is underway and things are starting to unfold, what/who are we missing? What if anything is a story that fans should be looking at that no one has mentioned?

Matt: John, I'm going to answer your questions first because my dad would have preferred it that way. I watched Marlon Davidson for a bit today and I still need to see more of him, to be honest. He certainly looks the part and I like his size. Let's see how he performs once the Falcons go through a scrimmage or two, and then I'll let you know what I really think about him. I like your second question and I could in a number of ways with my response. For now, I'll say special teams. Specifically, the kicker. Does everyone remember the drama from a year ago? The Falcons went into camp thinking they were set there with Giorgio Tavecchio. And then before you know it, the misses started piling up and so were the cries to bring back "Money" Matt Bryant. And then on Aug. 31, 2019, Tavecchio was let go. Well, so far so good with Younghoe Koo, but where's the competition? What happens if Koo tests positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to the Seahawks game (or any game)? Do the Falcons have a short list of kickers they like? I'm sure they do, but it would be nice to see some more legs in camp in the coming days or weeks. But that, John, is a story no one is talking or asking about … for now. Another name no one is talking much about? Linebacker Mykal Walker. All I'll say for now is keep an eye on him. So far I like what I'm seeing from him. He had a solid first practice in pads today. As for what you wrote about my Dad … thank you. I really appreciate that – and, yes, this will be the first footbal season in my life without my Dad. And he is the one who introduced me to this game, taught me about it and we shared a love for it together. Without a doubt there will be some emotion. I've spoken to Falcons coach Dan Quinn about it and DQ had a great idea. He said to keep a picture of my Dad in my pocket on gamedays and to dedicate this year to him. So, I'm doing just that. And "we" will hang tough.