SFTB: If Todd Gurley has great season, Sanu talk, will O-line answer bell, Falcons final record predictions

Tony from Columbia, SC Beek, to be honest, from here moving forward ... for every year that the Falcons decide to hold on to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones (and quite a few other high-priced veterans teammates, for that fact), the rebuilding process becomes that much longer and more difficult while the trade VALUE of both Jones and Ryan becomes that much less!!! I guess you could say ATL's front office is on the clock ...

Matt: I think if you have two Hall of Fame-caliber players who are both at the top of their games and producing at a high level, it's probably a wise move to hold on to them. I'm sure there a lot of teams who would get in line to have Julio Jones line up in their offense or have Matt Ryan behind center in 2020. You can't just go out and sign a franchise quarterback off the street, Tony. And if there's a highly rated prospect in the draft, you'd better have a top-three pick (and, consequently, have a terrible record). And even then, there's no guarantee they'll work out. No, Falcons should embrace and enjoy every single snap Jones and Ryan take together. And seriously, rebuilding? This team believes it can win the NFC South and more in 2020. There's no talk of rebuilding.