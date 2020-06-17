SFTB: Lots of buzz about Hayden Hurst, Logan Ryan, Josh Gordon

Steven from Beaufort, SC Beek!! I love your perspective on the team and thanks for all your hard work. I'm so excited about the season and all the moves the team has made. But after watching film, how is nobody talking about how ridiculously talented and athletic Hayden Hurst is? I know Matt Ryan said some stuff about him, but I feel like everyone is so focused on Todd Gurley and Dante Fowler. I think Hayden is a major upgrade over Austin Hooper. Are my expectations too high?

Matt: No, not one bit, Steven. I think Hayden Hurst was a phenomenal acquisition for the Falcons – and it will not surprise me one bit if he makes fans forget all about Austin Hooper. Don't get me wrong, Hooper is a very good tight end who earned his big-money contract with the Browns. But I think Hurst will flourish in this offense along with all of its firepower. As Hurst said, "pick your poison." As far as people not talking about him a lot … trust me, they are. There's been a lot going on in the world since the Falcons sent a second-round pick to the Ravens for him, but I can tell you that people internally are raving about Hurst and what he brings to the offense. And, yes, Matt Ryan has already been vocal about Hurst. I think it's only normal to temper expectations when it comes to new players until you see them in action on the field during meaningful snaps. That said, Hurst has played some in the league. And the Falcons were high on him when he was coming out of South Carolina. I'm excited to see him, Steven. Let's hope he stays on the field for 16 games and can develop a nice chemistry with Ryan. If that happens, watch out.