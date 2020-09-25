SFTB: Fixing the Falcons defense, trade proposal, Todd Gurley's production, Jerry Glanville on 'N-F-L'

Jeremy from Calhoun, GA

Hey Beek. Thanks for letting fans vent here. I don't even remember the last 2 weeks because as Keanu Neal says, we are 0-0 this Sunday when we play the Bears. Trying to be like baseball philosophy here and have a short memory. So, I was stoked about Todd Gurley coming down here to ATL and, well, obviously he just isn't the old Gurley we hoped for, so far at least. He didn't look like he was running hard at all and evading tackles. I want to keep him as a 15-touch guy, but I think we need another game-changer. What would you think about TD putting a trade together to acquire Kerryon Johnson who is in a crowded Detroit backfield? I think he could be a nice upgrade and compliment! I'm not content with our RB group. Please don't roast me, just throwing an idea in for an honest opinion.