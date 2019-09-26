Questions about the Falcons quarterbacks, Isaiah Oliver, Eric Berry, predictions, more

Geoff from Denver, CO Hey Beek, lifelong Falcons fan here, but I completely agree that empty seats at home are embarrassing . The PSL's are crazy, and ticket prices spiked on top of it. It's a wonderful stadium but flawed. If you go to the 100-level lounges during the game, they're packed with people sitting at the bar/tables. WHY!? The game is going on ... Anyone that goes knows we've lost the energy of the Georgia Dome.

Matt: I can tell you the Falcons have done a ton to improve the pregame and in-game experiences at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – I wrote about it all here. But at the end of the day, I think people need to be in their seats to watch the game and cheer the Falcons on. So I'm agreeing with you, Geoff. I mean, if I'm taking my family to the game – to any game – we're watching that thing – from beginning to end – in our seats. I love the game too much to miss any of it and don't really understand why you'd go and stand on the concourse or in a bar. That's just me. Empty seats in any stadium during a game is a bad look, I'll give you that. I thought the energy from Falcons fans in the home opener against the Eagles on Sept. 15 was pretty good. Let's hope they bring it on Sunday against the Titans. And besides, the Falcons will be wearing their black throwbacks on Sunday, too. If everyone shows up wearing all-black, that'll be fantastic.