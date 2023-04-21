Falcons release cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

This year would have been the second year - and final year - on Hayward's deal. However, the Falcons have brought in more players in the secondary since the start of the 2023 league year in March, signing S Jessie Bates III and CB Mike Hughes. Most notably for Hayward, though, was the trade for CB Jeff Okudah .

The Falcons sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to Detroit for Okudah, who is on the final year of his rookie deal if the Falcons do not choose to pick up his fifth-year option, which seems highly unlikely given Okudah hasn't played a snap for the Falcons yet. Terrell is also in the same boat on the final year of his four-year rookie contract, but it seems much more likely that the Falcons pick up his fifth-year option and try to work out a long-term deal for Terrell later, much like they did for right guard Chris Lindstrom this offseason.