Chris Lindstrom on his big contract extension and what comes next

In addition to Lindstrom, the Falcons will be keeping another key piece on the offensive front. Kaleb McGary, Lindstrom's draftmate, re-signed with the Falcons on a three-year deal worth $34.5 million. McGary has played next to Lindstrom over the past four years, which gave way to establishing a close bond amongst the two linemen.

"We have a great off-the-field relationship, but our on-the-field relationship is huge, too," Lindstrom said. "You work with the same person every day; you have a feel for communication with one another. You know each other's strengths and weaknesses. I feel like we really have that."

Desmond Ridder, who was recently named the Falcons starting quarterback, showed his excitement on Tuesday for his teammates being extended and re-signed.

"The smile on my face right here," Ridder said in a Tuesday press conference. "Those are two great guys, and they work their butts off every day. It obviously showed on the field. All those guys up front do a heck of a job. They all have to work as one, so I know they gel really well. They just come in every day, no complaints, put in the work and the time, and they got paid for it."

Lindstrom rewarded himself by buying a John Deere tractor he had his eye on for the past couple of months. He and his fiancé Madison went to go look and choose one for him to go plow this offseason, which has become one of his favorite pastimes.