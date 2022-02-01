Falcons hire Michael Pitre as running backs coach

The Falcons have hired former Chicago Bears assistant coach Michael Pitre as the running backs coach in Atlanta. Pitre held the same position in Chicago in 2021.

Atlanta went searching for a running backs coach this offseason when Desmond Kitchings left to become the offensive coordinator for Virginia at the end of the 2021 season.

Last season was Pitre's first full season coaching in the NFL. Previously, Pitre entered the league as a scouting intern with New England in 2009. Later in 2017, he was a member of the Kansas City Chief's Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship coaching program. Despite only one full season coaching in the league, Pitre has been coaching at the collegiate level for more than a decade prior to making the jump to the NFL last year.

Most notable was Pitre's three-year stint at Oregon State from 2018 to 2020. There, Pitre helped coach the Oregon State rushing attack to an average of 165.8 yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry through his three seasons as the running backs coach. Pitre also spent time as the running backs coach at Montana State from 2014 to 2017, and worked as a graduate assistant at the University of Colorado from 2012 to 2013.