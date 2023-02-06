Cut from the same cloth: The connection that solidified Ryan Nielsen's move to Atlanta

There's something almost uncanny about Smith and Nielsen's way-of-thinking about the game, how its a game that is won or lost in the battle for the line of scrimmage. It's a bit unnerving how similar Nielsen's first press conference in Atlanta was in comparison to Smith's two years ago when he was officially announced as the Falcons next head coach.

When asked about an identity, Nielsen said he wants to see aggression from his defense. That's not unlike what Smith wants from his offense.

"We have a certain standard we want to play with," Smith said in his introductory press conference at the beginning of 2021. "We're going to play physical and with great effort. I know a lot of people say that but that will be our hallmark."

Smith talked then about setting a standard at the line of scrimmage. Nielsen did the same on Monday.

"In everything we're going to do we're going to attack," Nielsen said. "In all phases of the defense, attack at every position."

Smith talked about a foundation.

So did Nielsen.

"We will have a foundation up front and there are core beliefs we have in terms of running the football," Smith said, "but we are not going to be rigid... The whole thing is you're constantly trying to improve your football team and I'm constantly trying to improve myself as a coach."

"Coach Smith has a great foundation and all we want to do is just build on that," Nielsen said. "Let's raise this defense every day, just a little bit better and a little bit better. And if we can do that as a coaching staff and players from OTAs to training camp to the season, what you really have to look at is the beginning of the season to the end of the season. Did we get better from Game 1 to Game 17? That's really important."

Smith, talking about the line of scrimmage: "We want to be great up front."

Nielsen, talking about the line of scrimmage: "We want to be going forward and attacking."

Their coaching philosophies run parallel with one another, and they both felt that during their first few conversations as Nielsen interviewed for the defensive coordinator position a few weeks ago.

"There are other things that we talked about, too, like how he believes in the weight room, in practice, all these things, and I'm like: 'This is exactly what I like. This is awesome,'" Nielsen described. "... everything that he was saying, his beliefs, his philosophies, it was very easy. When he offered (me the job), I about jumped through the phone to say, 'I'm in. Let's go.'"

For Smith and Nielsen, though they have never coached together up to this point in their careers, they carry with them the same coaching philosophy. They want to develop the line of scrimmage. They want to strengthen it. They have a certain conviction about the level of play at that particular part of the field.