Terry Fontenot discusses Shrine Bowl, Ryan Nielsen and Falcons offseason work

General manager says 2023 is just another in a series of critical offseasons

Jan 31, 2023 at 08:44 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

LAS VEGAS – The Falcons wrapped up their last Shrine Bowl practice on Tuesday at the Raiders' Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before Thursday's game at Allegiant Stadium. The opportunity to coach in a bowl game like this provides Atlanta's coaching staff, scouts and GM Terry Fontenot the access to really learn more about and evaluate college football's elite up close, which is key as the 2023 NFL Draft nears.

"It's a touchpoint with the players and again, the access that we have and time that we get to spend with them here," Fontenot said during East team practice. "You get really really valuable information, so it makes a huge difference."

RELATED CONTENT:

This is a significant Falcons offseason for a few reasons. Quarterback position remains a looming topic, Atlanta is projected to have the second-most cap space in 2023, which will allow them to add much-needed depth in key positions. And several players on the Falcons' roster were on one-year contracts in 2022.

Even with more cap space in 2023 than in recent memory, the approach entering this busy period remains the same for Fontenot and the Falcons.

"I think every offseason is pivotal," Fontenot said. "I think every day you come in the building is pivotal. The first offseason we had here was critical and, obviously, we had a different level of resources the first year, second year and now this year. Yet, you have to look at every offseason [like this]. That is critical and you're going to do the best you can to improve this football team."

Fontenot mentioned that the Falcons are in the process of self-evaluating the roster and that it's an ongoing process.

"Really quickly here, we're going to be getting into free agency and into our draft meetings," Fontenot said, "so we're going through it while we do everything else."

Regarding signing players to one-year contracts, Fontenot said the Falcons will continue to make that a practice because that's something valuable to do. He said that the organization will always focus on the makeup and culture, and that bringing the right players in the building is vital.

"Just because you have more cap space, the process doesn't change," Fontenot said. "We still evaluate all the players, and there are going to be some players that you want to bring in on one-year deals and some players that you'll have more multi-year deals, but we have to make sure we know exactly who they are as human beings and who we're bringing into this building."

When asked about the quarterback position, Fontenot said it's like any other position on the roster. The Falcons want to bring in good players and develop who's already in their program, while adding healthy competition.

With the newly minted acquisition of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, Fontenot says Nielsen has a clear-cut plan on how the defense will operate heading into the 2023 season.

"Whether we're talking about the backend, the interior, the edge, he has a clear plan for how we want to continue to build this team, but we're going to always prioritize the front," Fontenot said. "We just talked about the trenches. That's where games are won and lost."

Top Photos of the 2022 Season | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos of our home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, during the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

General view during warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 24

General view during warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 24

General view from the roof after the victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans interact with the Red Helmet outside of the stadium before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 24

Fans interact with the Red Helmet outside of the stadium before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 24

A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of seats before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 24

View of seats before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Scoot Holloway/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 24

Scenes from the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Scoot Holloway/Atlanta Falcons)

Scoot Holloway/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
An overall view during the Falcons First Look practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 24

An overall view during the Falcons First Look practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 24

View of the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view after the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 24

Overall view after the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view of the confetti during the wall reveal for Girls Flag Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 24

Overall view of the confetti during the wall reveal for Girls Flag Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the halo board after the Atlanta Falcons score a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 24

A general view of the halo board after the Atlanta Falcons score a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by LaToya Wright/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 24

Scenes from the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by LaToya Wright/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta United
General view of the coin toss prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 24

General view of the coin toss prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 24

View of the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 24

View of the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl L. Moore/© Karl L. Moore / Mooreshots LLC 2022
General view from the roof after the victory against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 24

General view from the roof after the victory against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the falcon statue before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 24

View of the falcon statue before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of seats before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 24

View of seats before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 24

A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View from the roof of the ribbon honoring Damar Hamlin against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 24

View from the roof of the ribbon honoring Damar Hamlin against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of seats before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 24

View of seats before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
An over view of the stadium during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 24

An over view of the stadium during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view of fans against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 24

Overall view of fans against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Delta Terraces overlooking the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 24

The Delta Terraces overlooking the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
