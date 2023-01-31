Long days, early mornings and sacrifice key to Marquice Williams rising up the ranks

LAS VEGAS – Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams sat around a coffee table in his hotel suite after Day 3 of practice for the East-West Shrine Bowl, reflecting on his coaching journey and the culmination of events that it took to get here.

Long days, early mornings, and sacrifice. Yet, faith and family are what carried him through the most challenging times.

"Just that family support that I had growing up and seeing the hard work that they had, and they never complained about anything," Williams told atlantafalcons.com. "They put us in a position where we knew what hard work was. We knew that, if you wanted success in life, there were no shortcuts. Learning that from my parents and being able to apply that in life -- those principles that were instilled in me since I was a little kid. I really appreciate and value that so my why is my family, because family is everything to me."

Now, 13 years into his coaching career, Williams has risen through the ranks to become a respected special teams coordinator in Atlanta. That earned head coach Arthur Smith's nomination to serve as head coach of the East team in the Shrine Bowl that will be played on Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium. That's a big deal, a rare opportunity to gain experience running a squad.

"[Smith} knows that I want to be the best version of myself both on and off the field, and especially professionally," Williams said. "For him to provide me with this opportunity and be considered for this, and for the rest of the Falcons organization to back that up, I'm very grateful and I don't take this opportunity lightly when it comes to that."

Growing up in Fresno, Calif., Williams didn't aspire to be a football coach but always loved the game. He first started playing football in the seventh grade with his younger brother, until he graduated from the University of Mary in 2008, where he played defensive back.

"When you're around it, time goes by so fast because you're having so much fun doing it," Williams said, "and then when I was playing it as a player, I loved all the details of alignments, splits, and tendencies. All those different things were fascinating to me."

Williams also had a strong interest in physical therapy, because that path allowed him to see help people be their best throughout the recovery process and kept him around the game is football. He worked as a physical therapist after graduating from the University of Mary for two years. Williams consistently turned down opportunities to coach during that span, but his wife Elizabeth knew coaching was his calling.

"My fiancée at the time was the one that pushed me to get into coaching because I turned it down initially the first couple of times," Williams said. "Once I got into it and saw that I was working crazy hours for very little pay, I knew it was going to pay off because I was staying in the present and I was helping guys get better."