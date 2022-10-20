'We got a lot of confidence in Darren': On Darren Hall's progression, stepping up as first-team cornerback 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Darren Hall will make his first start of the season Sunday in Cincinnati against an offense comprised of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase, arguably one of the best wide receiver corps in the league.

Hall's elevation comes after veteran cornerback Casey Hayward suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the San Fransisco 49ers, that led to him being placed on injured reserve. This will be the second start of his career since Week 17 in 2021 against the Buffalo Bills during his rookie campaign.

The second-year defensive back has seen significant reps throughout the first six weeks of the season, playing a vital role in the defense's overall success. According to Next Gen Stats, Hall was one of six cornerbacks that played at least 25 coverage snaps in Week 6 and only allowed one reception as the nearest defender.

Most notably, in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams when Hall forced a fumble on Cooper Kupp after punching the ball out and coming away with the recovery shortly after.

Against the 49ers, Hall made two crucial back-to-back plays batting down a deep pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk. On the very next play, Hall tipped Garoppolo's pass that led to an Jaylinn Hawkins interception.

"[We've] got a lot of confidence in Darren," head coach Arthur Smith said. "He's had a really good season up to this point and a really good camp so with all our guys, there's high expectation and I'm very pleased with Darren's progress."