Marcus Mariota talks redemption, confidence and second chances after win vs. San Francisco 49ers  

It was - in a way - a small version of a much larger redemption arc Mariota is hoping to have in Atlanta.

For Mariota, he'd be lying if he said possible redemption and career rejuvenation wasn't what he was looking for when he reunited with Arthur Smith in Atlanta, the play caller in Tennessee three years ago.

"When I look back on it, it was that I wanted to redeem myself," Mariota said. "I really believe in what Arthur is doing. I believe in the scheme. I didn't play well enough (at Tennessee), and I wanted to have an opportunity to redeem myself, and to be able to show that I can play in this system."

Six games into the season - with a record at .500 - Mariota said he feels like he can confidently say he can do exactly that.

"I think every game that I've played in this year I've gotten more and more comfortable," the veteran quarterback said. "It's tough coming off a couple of years where you're not getting a lot of game time. Truly the only experience that you get is being out there.... but I've gotten to a point where I feel really comfortable in this scheme."

This is something Smith has noticed recently, too.

It was going to take time for Mariota to settle into a starting role once again. Smith said he feels like you're starting to see what Mariota can provide an offense as he gets more and more accustomed to suiting up on Sundays... Suiting up with the full intention of playing every offensive snap, that is.

"He didn't play for two and a half years," Smith said. "So, it took a couple games, and there are some things where you're kind of rusty here and there, but I feel like every game he's getting more comfortable."

More so, Smith continued by saying the locker room - and the men inside it - are behind Mariota. He's won over the team, Smith said.

"These guys believe in him," he added. "Those are things you can't put in a stat sheet."

But is that true? Does the locker room truly believe in Mariota? Through various conversations in said locker room after the win, the answer is: Yes. Yes they do.

"He's calm," Caleb Huntley said. "Some guys panic, but Marcus is always calm, always focused. He's a leader who knows how to get the win, who knows how to do things to get the job done. We all believe in him."

Moments later, Jaylinn Hawkins added his two cents from the defensive perspective.