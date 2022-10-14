Falcons Daily: Marcus Mariota on finding his voice at quarterback position

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Marcus Mariota reflects on the major difference between where he was as a player the last time he played for Arthur Smith and where he is now, the veteran quarterback said that major difference lies in his own communication.

Smith and Mariota's communication right now is better, in a sense, because it's more of a dialogue between the two than it is a one-sided conversation in the way Mariota remembers it being when the two were together in Tennessee.

"It's on me. I really feel like I never communicated when I was in Tennessee," Mariota said, "like things that I'm seeing, maybe what we can improve on. I always felt like I was just trying to please the coaches and I just tried to do whatever they wanted me to do."

That's not necessarily the case any longer.

Dave Ragone explained a part of that change in Mariota is because of the experiences he has garnered over the years. When Mariota was with the Titans, his first five years in the league saw coaching and coordinator turnover at a rate many don't experience ever in their careers. We're talking three different head coaches, and five different play-callers.

During that time of major change, Mariota recalled not feeling too comfortable or confident in speaking up. Ragone said that's pretty normal, in his experience.

"The quarterbacks who I have had who have been later in their careers in this league they tend to see it a certain way because they've been through a lot," Ragone said. "The quarterbacks who I have had when they were younger? They are less likely to say something because they can't always see around the corner to what's going to happen next."

Mariota agreed, even saying it's a change in him that has helped his relationship with Smith, who comments a lot about the collaboration he likes to have with those around him (on staff and on the field).