Terry Fontenot issues statement on Deion Jones trade as Falcons officially announce deal with Cleveland Browns

Falcons receive 2024 sixth-round pick for Jones and a 2024 seventh-round selection

Oct 10, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Atlanta Falcons Staff
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons have traded inside linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the teams announced Monday. Atlanta will also send its 2024 seventh-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Cleveland's 2024 sixth-round pick.

Originally selected in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU, Jones was in his seventh season in Atlanta. He recorded 650 total tackles (428 solo), 40 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 8.5 sacks and five defensive touchdowns throughout his career while earning Pro Bowl honors once in 2018. He had not appeared on the active roster this season after being placed on the IR on Sept. 1.

Atlanta currently has five inside linebackers on its active roster – Troy Andersen, Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nathan Landman and Mykal Walker.

Statement from Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot: "Our goal in every decision is to improve our organization for the long term and we believe today's agreement does just that. We are constantly evaluating the roster, looking at every single position and how we can improve overall, which is a 365-days-a-year process our entire football operation is focused on. We thank Deion for the impact he has had over his seven seasons in Atlanta and wish him the best on his career."

