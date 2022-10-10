Terry Fontenot issues statement on Deion Jones trade as Falcons officially announce deal with Cleveland Browns

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons have traded inside linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the teams announced Monday. Atlanta will also send its 2024 seventh-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Cleveland's 2024 sixth-round pick.

Originally selected in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU, Jones was in his seventh season in Atlanta. He recorded 650 total tackles (428 solo), 40 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 8.5 sacks and five defensive touchdowns throughout his career while earning Pro Bowl honors once in 2018. He had not appeared on the active roster this season after being placed on the IR on Sept. 1.

Atlanta currently has five inside linebackers on its active roster – Troy Andersen, Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nathan Landman and Mykal Walker.