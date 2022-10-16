Bair: What victory over 49ers, and Falcons reaction to it, says about Arthur Smith's squad

This unit has commanded respect, playing better than the sum of its parts

Oct 16, 2022 at 06:53 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ATLANTA – The Falcons took it to a quality 49ers team on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They were better on offense, defense and special teams. They weathered a mid-game momentum shift without panic or grave error and still beat San Francisco by two scores in the season's first result without a dramatic finish.

There was no luck involved here. And spare me the 49ers-were-too-banged-up-to-make-this-a-big-win hot take. The Falcons were the better team, plain and simple, in their most complete effort of this young season.

"We know we have the ability and the talent," left tackle Jake Matthews said. "Games like this are a confidence builder, and it's big to get it done against a good team like this and prove to each other that we're a good team. We have to continue to carry that mindset all season."

Let's be honest here: How many of you believed before the season started that the Falcons had the ability and talent to compete with anyone in this league? Better not be many hands raised.

Outside expectations were so low the bar was near the floor. Inside, however, these Falcons believed in themselves, what they were doing, how they were working and what they were capable of.

Now they're showing us who they are week-in and week-out. They're competitive. They fight like heck and enter each contest expecting to win no matter what the bold predictions say. While defying expectations used to be met with defiance and used as motivational rocket fuel, now they're greeted with an apathetic shrug.

The Falcons don't seem to care about what others think. They know who they are and what they're about.

"All year, I think this team has been really confident," head coach Arthur Smith said. "There are things that we have to do better. That's the nature of this game. You need to have perspective whether you win or lose, to identify what needs to be fixed. … We're not going to be satisfied. We're going to continue to grow and improve. This is a fun group to coach."

This also a fun team to watch.

They run the ball well with a scheme as well choreographed as any, finding efficiency even when they whole world knows they're going to run. They have an athletic quarterback in Marcus Mariota willing to chuck it deep or tuck and run. They have a defense that's stingy in the red zone and has taken the ball away 10 times in six games. They've got the league's best punt return unit.

They're also making progress, which was clear in how they soundly beat the 49ers. There was no dramatic finish against a good team. The Falcons were in firm control and never lost it.

As impressive as anything in the game was the Falcons' reaction to the result. They were excited, to be sure, but they kept it in proper perspective. Nobody called it a statement game. Nobody claimed that the Falcons have arrived.

This was viewed as an important step and part of a longer journey to meet their own expectations. And, unlike what the outside though, they were and are sky high.

"You can't get too hyped up after winning just three games," inside linebacker Rashaan Evans said. "Three wins isn't going to get us into the playoffs. We have to stay focused and keep doing what we're doing. The No. 1 thing is to stay consistent. We don't want lulls. The leadership is doing a great job of keeping the team focused and that we have to play ball like this for the rest of the season."

The Falcons are 3-3. They have made mistakes and played poorly at times. But they're in every game and by now, surely after this 49ers win, they have commanded and earned your respect. And in a real compliment to the coaching staff, they are better than the sum of their parts.

Consistency is the next goal, as the Falcons try to start stacking the wins required to push for a playoff spot.

"So far, this was our most complete game," Evans said. "There's always room for improvement. We're not satisfied or hyped about winning three games. We want more."

Game Photos | Week 6 Falcons vs 49ers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers during Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of the red helmet during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
A detail shot of the red helmet during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle #85 talk during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle #85 talk during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out of the locker room for warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out of the locker room for warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 walk out of the locker room for warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 walk out of the locker room for warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 walks out of the locker room to warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 walks out of the locker room to warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail image of the red helmet before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
A detail image of the red helmet before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks out of the locker room before warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks out of the locker room before warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players huddle before warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players huddle before warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of the red helmet before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
A detail shot of the red helmet before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field for warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field for warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field for warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field for warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 walk out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 walk out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 walks out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 walks out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 carries the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 carries the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a play during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a play during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 recovers the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 recovers the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 recovers a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 recovers a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a hit during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a hit during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a hit during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a hit during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defense lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defense lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons set up before a play during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons set up before a play during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen in the huddle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen in the huddle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs a route during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs a route during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a play during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a play during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs a route during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs a route during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 hits the quarterback during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 hits the quarterback during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates after downing a punt near the goal line during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates after downing a punt near the goal line during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates after downing a punt during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates after downing a punt during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with teammates after downing a punt near the goal line during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with teammates after downing a punt near the goal line during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with teammates after downing a punt during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with teammates after downing a punt during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra kick during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra kick during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after a turnover during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after a turnover during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons huddle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons huddle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans cheer during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans cheer during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talk after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talk after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after the win after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after the win after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 reacts with fans after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 reacts with fans after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

