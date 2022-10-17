Inside Tori's Notebook: Fun Falcons display consistency in win over San Francisco 49ers

Supplement. Supplement. Supplement.

Sometimes my brain gets stuck on a word and I can't let it go. I use it in every other sentence. Well, over the last week, that word is the word that showed up not once, not twice, but three times in my notebook scribblings. And yes, it is the word written three times above.

The Falcons struggled to produce positive yardage on first and second down against Tampa Bay last Sunday. It was something I wrote about and asked about (a lot) all week. I did so because I felt like it was one of the main issues the Falcons had offensively in the loss. They weren't staying on track. They were giving up too many negative plays. It kept them in too many third-and-long situations, of which they struggled in, partly because they became too one-dimensional. That is not who the Falcons are.

Atlanta is a team that thrives when they're picking up three or four yards pounding the ball on the ground. They're a team that has a foundation in its physicality as an offense. They've become a team that relies on using the run game to supplement its ability to stay on track and keep the chains moving.

Asked about this postgame, Arthur Smith said when the Falcons are doing what they did on Sunday (which was running the ball 40 times for an average of 4.2 yards a pop), he noted they become a team with "a lot to defend." It particularly worked in Marcus Mariota's favor, who finished the game with 50 rushing yards on top of a very efficient 13-of-14 day through the air. Smith and Mariota both said that was a layer of the game that the 49ers opened up for the Falcons.

"Some of them were designed quarterback runs, some of them where he was able to extend the plays – (with that) huge third-down conversion (before the half) – because of the way they like to attack the pocket, and if they drop out of there, there's a lot of room for him," Smith said.

And that play at the end of the half Smith is referring to? When Mariota scrambled for a pick up of 15 yards on third and long? It's a play Kyle Shanahan said changed the game.

"I thought the biggest play of that game was in the second quarter, that 3rd-and-13," Shanahan said. "We had finally gotten them in a third down and long. I don't know what happened, but we got free in the middle and Mariota was allowed to scramble for the first down and ended up getting a seven-point lead to go in at halftime."

Mariota's ability to extend plays and escape the pocket is another layer to the Falcons offensive success.