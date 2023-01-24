Tyler Allgeier named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Tyler Allgeier was named to the Professional Football Writers of America All-Rookie team on Tuesday, after capping off a dominant first season. Allgeier finished the year as the Falcons' leading rusher with 1,035 yards, becoming the first rookie running back in franchise history to reach this feat. Atlanta concluded the season as the second-best rushing offense in the league, per Team Rankings.
Allgeier finished third in rushing yards behind Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, amongst all rookie running backs in the NFL, per Statmuse.
The BYU product had 210 carries, averaging 4.9 yards a carry, three touchdowns, and zero fumbles. Allgeier also caught 16 receptions for 139 yards, and one touchdown.