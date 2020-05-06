SFTB: Win prediction, fixing run game, pass rush, debating Cam

Katie from Sugar Hill, GA Why wouldn't the FALCONS have a SERIOUS look at Cam Newton? In my opinion he is a whole lot better than what the FALCONS have as Backup! You can't take that away from him! Please STOP "devaluing" what this YOUNG MAN can bring to the FALCONS with the proper training and COACHING! As a PSL OWNER, it is very SCARY to think what would happen to this organization if Matt Ryan wasn't able to play! You can't possibly believe that one of these current Backups would be able to lead the team! Jalen Hurst was available during the DRAFT! We ALL know who scooped him up even though they have CARSON WENTZ! SMH! MOBILE QUARTERBACKS are here to stay!

Matt: Wow. Let's be clear here, Katie. I wrote that Cam Newton should be (and most likely wants to be) a starter somewhere. And again here. That is not devaluing him (your word, not mine). Why would Cam Newton want to be a backup if he can start somewhere, especially if a team would be willing to pay him like a starter? (Rhetorical question.) Now, if Newton decides that it's in his best interest to sit on the sidelines and go to a team with an entrenched starter, then that's different. I honestly don't know what his salary demands might be, either. People sometimes seem to forget about the salary cap and a team's ability to make room, in this case for a backup quarterback. As far as we know, the reason why Newton hasn't signed anywhere is because he's still looking at his options and, as far as we can tell, this pandemic is limiting what players can do when it comes to physicals and visits. Matt Ryan has proven to be extremely durable throughout his career. When he did miss a game last year, Matt Schaub stepped in and played well – he completed 39 of 52 passes (75 percent) for 460 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Newton completed 50 of 89 attempts (56.2 percent) for 572 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in his two starts last season. This hasn't been a discussion about mobile quarterbacks, either. If you want to make it one, then fine. But don't overlook the fact that the reason why Newton has missed time is because of injuries – to his ankle and shoulder. His physical style of play – which has separated him from so many other quarterbacks – has taken a toll on him physically.