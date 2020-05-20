SFTB: Why taking Marlon Davidson over a RB was right move, schedule

Arlen from Kennesaw, GA Since no one seems to know the exact health status on Todd Gurley, drafting another running back as a backup would have made sense to me. Ollison, Hill, and Smith may be good, but I think drafting Swift from Georgia would have made sense. Why? If the Falcons can get a consistent running game going, it will do the following: 1) control the tempo of the game 2) keep a defense that was lacking off of the field 3) keep a defense that was lacking RESTED when they have to be on the field 4) let the passing game be used in a more strategic fashion as opposed to throwing 40-50 times a game, and 6) keep Matt Ryan away from constantly being sacked. This formula worked wonders for Dan Reeves in 1998 when the Falcons went 14-2. Enjoy your column.

Matt: Hey there, Arlen. Two immediate thoughts when I read your comments as to why the Falcons should have drafted D'Andre Swift from Georgia, who I think is a very good running back. And if you know me, you know I'm a big believer in a strong running game and a stout defense. But … the first issue I have is, Swift was taken No. 35 overall in the second round by the Detroit Lions. The Falcons held the No. 47 overall pick and they would have had to find a willing trade partner to trade up to get him – if they even wanted him or had him ranked that high on their draft board. The second issue I have with it, and this is a big one, is that you're overlooking the fact that the Falcons drafted defensive tackle Marlon Davidson with that pick. I interviewed Davidson on Tuesday for an upcoming episode of Bird Noises and I can't wait to see him in a Falcons uniform wreaking havoc in the trenches alongside Grady Jarrett and Co. As we all know, the Falcons must improve their pass rush and the additions of Davidson and Dante Fowler should go along way. And one last thought. Don't write off or discount the move to sign Todd Gurley. The Falcons signed him to a one-year prove-it deal that could work out nicely for both sides. If he put up similar or better numbers than he did last season in Los Angeles, I'll take that. And I think the Falcons would, too.