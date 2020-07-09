SFTB: Tap brakes on Super Bowl talk, preseason questions, O-line

Matt: Let me answer these in order. If the Falcons start fast, it would certainly help their chances of finishing with a winning record and a shot at a postseason berth. But let's be honest here, the because the backend of their schedule (right now) is brutal. So to answer your question, it would help but there are no guarantees. The goal is to win the division, make the playoffs and take it from there. You've got to be in it to win it. For now, though, let's tap the brakes on the Super Bowl talk. I have no idea what the Falcons will do right now in terms of adding to their roster. I think, for now, they'd like to get everyone in camp and see it where it goes. Maybe I'm wrong here, but I think guys like Clay Matthews are in no rush to sign with anyone right now. Teams will come calling for those veteran corners, linebackers and edge rushers in time. One more thing on Matthews. I don't know what he intends to do for 2020 or what kind of interest there is in him right now, but I think he has been a really good player for a long time. How much does he have left in the tank? I don't know, but if you look at his numbers, he's been fairly consistent and productive. Matthews also brings that veteran leadership which is invaluable. I can't see the Falcons throwing big money at a player like Matthews, but if they could him with a cap-friendly deal I'd be all for it.