SFTB: Questions about winning the NFC South, no fans, Julio Jones, uniforms, practice squad rules

Matt: That's a weird question, Ethan. Just about every team (and its' fan base) is feeling good about themselves right about now. That's generally how it goes following free agency, the NFL Draft and the influx of new coaches, undrafted free agents and other personnel. This is the season of hope – unless your team has suffered some major losses in free agency or sustained some season-ending injuries in camp, like Cleveland Browns rookie Grant Delpit did on Monday when he injured his Achilles. It's hard to win in this league, never mind go 16-0 … so I think that's a pretty fair assumption. But, based on how you phrased your question, you're assuming the Falcons won't win the NFC South. I think they can compete for a division title, but I also think it's more important to just to make the playoffs. So, what will it take? When you look back at the final standings of the 2019 season, five of the six NFC teams that earned playoff berths had at least double-digit wins. Only one team did not, and that was the NFC East winning Eagles (9-7). In the AFC last year, it was the same deal: Five of the six teams who clinched playoff spots had at least 10 wins. The Titans (9-7) were the lone exception. But here's a reason to be optimistic if for some reason the Falcons aren't on track to win 10 games when December rolls around: The NFL has expanded the playoffs by two teams (one in each conference) for 2020. So, maybe nine or even eight wins might be enough to squeak in this year. And remember, all you need to do is get in and be playing well. There have been plenty of wild-card teams to advance deep into the playoffs and even win Super Bowls.