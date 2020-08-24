SFTB: Plan for Todd Gurley, Takk McKinley's motivation, Earl Thomas market, Tommy Nobis, don't forget Olamide

Buc from Morrow, GA

Beek … tha FREAK! Good day, kind sir. I've been wanting to write in about this but that video I just watched REALLY set me off! Takk McKinley ... it took for the Falcons to decline your fifth-year option ... to light a fire in you, and to get into the best shape of your NFL career???!!! Not that every year, as a player ... you made it your business to improve and self-motivate yourself and make yourself BETTER! So, you play year four and you play your behind off and you have the best season of your career ... and you prove to the Falcons organization that you don't wanna continue your career here and you run to the team that will offer you biggest payday. That's my take on what will happen with Takk ... he'll have his best season to date, and he'll outprice himself right out of Atlanta! Your thoughts ...