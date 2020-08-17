Falcons, United games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to be played without fans through September 2020

Team and stadium officials will continue to collaborate with national and local health officials in the coming weeks 

Aug 17, 2020 at 01:13 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Staff
AF_20191128_NOatATL_MLS20481
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer announced Monday that both teams will play any scheduled September games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium without fans in attendance given current conditions related to the global pandemic. Team and stadium officials will continue to collaborate with national and local health officials in the coming weeks before deciding on fan attendance at events scheduled later in the fall.  

"The health and safety of our fans is our top priority," said Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "As much as we want to bring our Falcons and Atlanta United fans together at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their safety and wellbeing, and that of our associates, the competitors, officials and game staff, and our community as a whole will always come first. After thoughtful consideration and collaboration, it became clear to us that adhering to the guidance by national and local health officials was the right decision." 

This decision will affect two Falcons home games including the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13 and the Sept. 27 game against the Chicago Bears. Atlanta United previously announced that the team would be playing with no fans in attendance for the first phase of MLS continuation of play in local markets, including the club's three home matches, Aug. 22 against Nashville SC, Aug. 29 against Orlando City SC and Sept. 2 against Inter Miami CF. The schedule for the second phase of competition has not yet been released and may include additional September home matches, which would be played without fans.

Since the start of the pandemic, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) leadership has taken important precautions to protect the health and safety of its associates. Over the past several months, Stadium and team leaders have collaborated with health professionals as well as other organizations across the country to implement additional protocols to permit us to safely welcome fans back into the building. However, due to the most recent guidance from public health and government officials, AMBSE leadership determined the potential risks of having large numbers of fans together are simply too significant. 

Since opening, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been recognized as the premiere sports and entertainment venue rating No. 1 in both food and beverage and safety and security in the NFL for three consecutive years.

Related Content

SFTB: Will Matt Ryan thrive in 2020? Questions about Falcons linebackers, offensive line and playoff chances
news

SFTB: Will Matt Ryan thrive in 2020? Questions about Falcons linebackers, offensive line and playoff chances

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means
news

Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means

The Falcons are back to the primary quarterback trio that they had entering training camp in 2019
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 14, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Where Todd Gurley ranks among top NFL RBs

Today's Early Bird Report includes a ranking from Pro Football Focus of the top running backs entering the 2020 season
Falcons training camp beats: 8.16.20
news

Falcons training camp beats: 8.16.20

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as training camp gets underway
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Beek's Bits: A.J. Terrell needs just one play to make an early impression

The vibe on the practice fields changed in a hurry with one play from one of the team's newest additions
Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list

The fullback was placed on the list back on July 29
SFTB: Keys to beating the Seahawks, Takk McKinley, most pressing concern, returner battle, divsion title hopes
news

SFTB: Keys to beating the Seahawks, Takk McKinley, most pressing concern, returner battle, divsion title hopes

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons waive TE Carson Meier
news

Falcons waive TE Carson Meier

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have waved second-year tight end Carson Meier
Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system
news

Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter reflects on the 2019 season and why he thinks he'll be a better coach in his second season in Atlanta's offensive system
Early Bird Report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley ranked NFL's top WR duo
news

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley ranked NFL's top WR duo

Today's Early Bird Report includes an NFC South-heavy ranking of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL
Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move
news

Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move

In addition to signing Stocker, the Falcons signed offensive tackle Scottie Dill

Top News

SFTB: Will Matt Ryan thrive in 2020? Questions about Falcons linebackers, offensive line and playoff chances

SFTB: Will Matt Ryan thrive in 2020? Questions about Falcons linebackers, offensive line and playoff chances

Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means

Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means

Falcons, United games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to be played without fans through September 2020

Falcons, United games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to be played without fans through September 2020

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 14, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Early Bird Report: Where Todd Gurley ranks among top NFL RBs

Advertising