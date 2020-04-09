SFTB: Fans, players, media weigh in on the new-look Falcons uniforms

Jerry from Hinesville, GA

Beeeeeeeeeek! Man, those new uniforms are nice! I love the home black and away whites. April 14th I'm buying both! Which leads me to my question. Has Todd Gurley been issued a number yet? I know his #30 is taken so let's assume Ollison wants to keep 30. Here's a thought. Let's issue him #21. Why 21? He wore #3 at UGA, 2+1=3, right? He wore 30 in LA, 3+0=3 right? See where I'm going? Another reason is the fact that everyone will buy it and here's why: Even if he only plays one season and bolts, fans can still wear the jersey in honor of PRIMETIME! I have 2 jerseys, #56 and #45. Though those jersey numbers are of popular former or current players, I always put my name on the back instead of theirs. Why? I'm never getting traded, cut, or retiring from my Falcons! Let's Goooooo!