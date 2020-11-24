SFTB: Falcons' path to the playoffs, Matt Ryan, GM search, A.J. Terrell and Kurt Benkert

Jacob from New Haven, CT Hey Beek! I feel that there has been a lot of talk of a new quarterback. Personally, from watching all the games this year I feel Matt Ryan is the least of the team's problems. I feel like the main worries the team should have is improving our offensive play calling, secondary, running the ball, and O-line. I understand maybe drafting a quarterback and building them up over the years, though I don't think it makes sense to make any major changes to that position. I feel Matt Ryan is a great quarterback who has years left in his tank where other positions need more urgent improving. I also think we need a new more aggressive offensive coordinator. I feel ever since Kyle Shanahan left, the offense hasn't been going for big down-the-field shots I love to see and other creative big plays.

Matt: As you can surmise here day in and day out, Jacob, everyone has different opinions when it comes to the team's biggest issues, needs and, of course, the quarterback position. My stance on Ryan has been pretty clear since I arrived here in 2017. Ryan has not only been the most important Falcons player over the last decade – on and off the field – he's been the best player in franchise history. I still think he's playing at very high level. And here's another big factor when it comes to discussions about his future: The Falcons have made a substantial financial commitment to Ryan and it's not one that they can easily away from without significant salary cap ramifications. My point is, like it or not, Ryan isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Now, as far as the long-term direction of the team and how he fits in, well, that will ultimately be decided by the new general manager, whenever that person is hired. As far as what's happening on the field right now, you have to give credit to where credit is due, and the Saints have had the Falcons' number the last two times they've played them – 17 sacks in the last two games! Wow.