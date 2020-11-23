SFTB: Frustration over Saints loss, A.J. Terrell's play, NFL Draft order, rebooting for 2021

Chris from Chino Hills, CA Morning Beek and a Happy Thanksgiving to you and the family, and all. I remained hopeful going into the Saints game, not for this year, but the future with the solid core ... but after Sunday, I think we need a complete re-load. Meaning, new coaches, including head coach, new mentality, and move on from Julio and Ryan. They have been great for us and love them dearly for getting us to the Super Bowl when they did, but since, injuries and empty stats has been the week in and week out standard. When was the last time ANYONE referred to Ryan as "Matty Ice?" When was the last time he got us a TD at the half's end, or win a game at the end? We have a very solid O-line (despite Sunday's performance). Question: In the offseason, can we realistically move on from Ryan and Julio? Is it even an option?

Matt: Believe it or not, I really do understand where the fans' heads and hearts are at right now. So, I totally get your question, Chris. Since the Falcons went 11-5 and made that Super Bowl run, they've gone 10-6, 7-9, 7-9 and now they're sitting at 3-7. They're heading in the wrong direction in the standings and it's not even up for debate. The good news is that Falcons owner Arthur Blank wants to put a winning product on the field because he knows how important that is to you, the fans, and this city. And that's also why Blank made the tough decisions he did back on Oct. 11 when he parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Remember what Blank said: "We made it clear, and they made it clear – it was kind of a mutual, collateral, togetherness – that this year was going to be a playoff year or not – a bust, if you will," Blank said. "Dan signed up for that, and so did Thomas, and so did this owner, and so did Mr. McKay, our president and CEO. And our fans did too. So, it's pretty clear when you go 0-5 that's not going to happen. I think we, in my view, made the right decision at the end of last year. … The team was 6-2 in the back half of last year. We were fifth in the league in offense and eighth in the league in defense and had won three away games to opponents that were really good and playing for high purpose at that time. So, in my opinion, we had every reason to think that this situation, if anything, would get better. It would roll over and, in fact, get better, given free agency and draft, etc. But it hasn't. When you go back and look back at the last three years plus five games, our record has been less than .500. That's not what I'm about, personally. It's not what I promised Atlanta in 2001 when we acquired the franchise." Blank and Rich McKay are going to hire a new general manager and, quite possibly, a new head coach. They are determined to right the ship, Chris. Everything – and I mean everything – will be evaluated, from the roster to the coaches to the scouts, by leadership. And if that means moving on from players, renegotiating contracts, making trades, acquiring more draft picks – they'll do it. A lot is going to happen in the coming months. Keep the faith. And Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones, as well. Thank you.