Matt Ryan explains Falcons' protection issues in loss to Saints

Nov 22, 2020 at 06:36 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

As the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) fell to the New Orleans Saints (8-2) on Sunday, Matt Ryan was sacked eight times. All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan led the way with three of the Saints' eight total sacks.

Ryan and coach Raheem Morris explained the protection issues weren't just a result of one thing, multiple factors contributed to performance.

They did a good job of rushing different packages the entire day," Ryan said. "They did a good job of covering on the back end. Tip your hat to them, they played well."

Morris said the Falcons' inability to get open down the field and Ryan not being able to get rid of the ball quickly played in why New Orleans was able to get home so often. The Falcons were without wide receiver Julio Jones' services for most of the game as he dealt with a hamstring injury.

Prior to the loss to the Saints, the Falcons hadn't had many games where protection was an issue. Atlanta's offensive line has been one of the most improved position groups and that's why the amount of hits Ryan took came as a surprise.

Ryan completed 19 of 37 passes for 232 yards and was hit 11 times. The Falcons were held out of the end zone with all nine points coming for field goals from Younghoe Koo.

"It was one of those days, we have to find a way to be better as we move forward," Ryan said. "We didn't do a good enough job today."

Game Photos | Falcons at Saints

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints with top photos from Week 11

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur M Blank, shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur M Blank, shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and quarterback Matt Schaub #8 bump fists during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and quarterback Matt Schaub #8 bump fists during warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after completing a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after completing a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 complete a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 complete a field goal during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Allen Bailey tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Allen Bailey tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 is sacked during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 is sacked during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a long catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a long catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 leads the huddle during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 with his mother Elisha Jarrett during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 with his mother Elisha Jarrett during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 tickles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris #11 during the first quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high-fives tight end Jaeden Graham #87 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 is shown at the end of the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 is shown at the end of the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the second quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the third quarter quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the third quarter quarter the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet for the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet for the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prepares to kick a field goal during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and safety Sharrod Neasman #41 make a tackle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and safety Sharrod Neasman #41 make a tackle during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with the offensive line on the bench during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 talks with the offensive line on the bench during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 celebrate after the Falcons recover a fumble. By New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 celebrate after the Falcons recover a fumble. By New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a sack during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a sack during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 stands ready during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 stands ready during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 recovers a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 recovers a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

AF_20201122_ATLatNO_KH2_2447_16x9web
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 are shown during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 are shown during the fourth quarter quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

