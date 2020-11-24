Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers, Saints, Rams rise as Falcons fall

Defensive units around the league flex their muscles and lead their teams to wins

Nov 24, 2020 at 08:31 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

1124_PR-Week12

It's Thanksgiving week and you know what that means, right? We're heading down the final stretch of the regular season.

The races for the top seeds in each conference are starting to intensify – and remember, only the top seed gets a bye in the new expanded playoff format. The division races and those last few playoff spots are up for grabs, too.

RELATED CONTENT

On the other end of the spectrum, fans whose teams are out of it are starting to think about draft order and are hoping (in a weird, painful way) that their teams lose in order to get a higher draft pick. And those are just some of the reasons why the final weeks of every regular season are so much fun to watch.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 12 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(10-0)
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Great defense, a proven QB and they can run the ball. That’s a winning formula.
(9-1)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is like a magician back there. I thought the Raiders had them. Nope.
(8-2)
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
With all the talk centered around the QB, everyone forgot about how good the defense is.
(7-3)
4
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
’ve been saying it all season long: They’re going to win the East. No one wants to play them.
(7-3)
5
4
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
They’d better keep the gas on the pedal out West because here come the Rams.
(7-3)
6
6
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Speaking of … great win on the road over the Bucs. Their defense stepped up in a big way.
(7-4)
7
3
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
They’ve been up and down, but they’re very good. That top seed is starting to slip away.
(7-3)
8
5
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Big win over the Pack, for sure. They’re not perfect, but they can play with anyone.
(7-3)
9
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
This team puzzles me because I think they have the makings to be the best team in the NFC.
(7-3)
10
4
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
They remind me of a racehorse that’s in the pack … waiting to make a sprint down the stretch.
(6-4)
11
1
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Tough loss to the Chiefs, but this team is coming together and has some nice parts. Watch out.
(6-4)
12
5
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They better get it together soon because the Steelers are up next. Lose that and they’re in trouble.
(7-3)
13
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
OK, I’m starting to slow buy into Baker Mayfield and Co. Plus I’m a huge fan of Nick Chubb.
(6-4)
14
6
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Yes, they’re and fun to watch … but they still haven’t learned how to win consistently.
(6-4)
15
4
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
I thought pulling Tua was weird. If he’s your guy, then stick with him – through thick and thin.
(5-5)
16
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
I’ve liked their defense but most of their issues stem from the offense – and it’s a mess.
(4-6)
17
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
They’re coming off a bye and host the Rams. They’ve beaten them once. Can they get back in?
(4-6)
18
3
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Nothing feels right about this team, but at least they still have Belichick on the sideline.
(4-6)
19
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
We got all excited about Dalvin Cook, the offense and it felt like they were on track and … nope.
(4-6)
20
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
I get that Stafford wasn’t 100 percent, but being blanked by the Panthers? That’s very troubling.
(4-7)
21
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Give it up for P.J. Walker. That was definitely one of the feel-good stories of Week 11.
(3-7)
22
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
They’re coming off a bye, fighting still and face the Bengals. They might win the East. Watch.
(3-7)
23
5
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
They beat the Bengals and face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. They might win the East. Watch.
(3-7)
24
5
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
They’re getting healthy, beat the Vikings and face Washington. They might win the East. Watch.
(4-6)
25
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
It’s been a tough year for them, but they hung in there and beat a decent Dolphins team.
(3-7)
26
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
If you’re a Chargers fan you must be absolutely thrilled with what you’re seeing Justin Herbert.
(3-7)
27
7
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Their strength is their offense, and the Saints took it away and stomped on it. Brutal loss.
(3-6-1)
28
4
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
They host the Seahawks next and Wentz is not playing well. I don’t see them winning the East.
(3-7)
29
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Nice win over the Patriots but this team has so much work to do in the offseason.
(2-7-1)
30
5
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Brutal scene watching their future (Joe Burrow) get his knee shredded like that. Tough loss.
(1-9)
31
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
They’re putting all kinds of heat on the Jets right now for that top draft pick. It’s getting intense!
(0-10)
32
Jets_table
New York Jets
Give them credit; Joe Flacco has given them a fighting chance in the last two games. They’re fighting.
SFTB-head_0319

Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered Straight from the 'Beek? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.

Ask Beek

Related Content

news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Saints, Bucs rise as Panthers drop below Falcons

The Steelers hold onto the top spot once again as the regular season heads down the final stretch
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold on (barely) as Bills, Dolphins, Falcons surge

Saints rise, but the Buccaneers and Panthers take a tumble
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers hold top spot as Cardinals, Bucs and Falcons rise

Titans, Rams, Bears and Panthers take a tumble in this week's rankings
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

The Bucs, Saints stay put while the Panthers move up a spot
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers take over top spot; Bucs and Falcons rise

Brady and the Bucs boot the Pack back to Green Bay; Falcons pick up win No. 1
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: A new No. 1; Raiders crack top 10 as Chiefs, Falcons drop

The injury-ravaged 49ers take the biggest tumble this week, falling six places down to No. 18
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Top three spots unchanged as Cowboys, Falcons, Texans tumble

The Falcons drop four spots following loss to Packers on Monday night
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot, Packers rise, Falcons fall

For second week in a row the Saints tumble, while the Buccaneers and Panthers move up
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens take top spot as Saints, Falcons fall

Bucs stay put at 15 and Panthers remain in cellar heading into Week 3
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Patriots surge while Cowboys, Falcons take a tumble

Saints stay put while the other three NFC South teams drop in this week's rankings
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs hold top spot, Falcons move closer to top 10

Three NFC South teams are in the top 12 spots as Week 1 kicks off

Top News

Jon Gruden: I pull for Raheem Morris every week, except this week

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers, Saints, Rams rise as Falcons fall

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 9 pick

SFTB: Frustration over Saints loss, A.J. Terrell's play, NFL Draft order, rebooting for 2021

Advertising