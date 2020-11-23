NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 9 pick

Falcons history picking at No. 9

While the Falcons hold the No. 9 spot at the moment, that could very well end up changing quite a bit between now and the end of the regular season (of if they were to clinch a playoff berth). Regardless, Atlanta has held the No. 9 pick four times in its history and below are the players they've selected in that spot, including Gerald Riggs in 1982, the franchise's all-time leading rusher with 6,631 yards and 48 touchdowns.