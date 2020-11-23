NFL Draft

Presented by

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 9 pick

Atlanta has held the No. 9 pick four times in its history and picked Gerald Riggs in 1982

Nov 23, 2020 at 06:52 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_604092501773
AP Photo/Perry Knotts

The NFL Draft order has been updated and the New York Jets (0-10), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1) currently hold the top three spots.

As a result of their 24-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday, the Falcons fell to 3-7 on the year and now hold the No. 9 spot in the current order. Atlanta is actually one of six teams with three wins. The Cowboys, Washington, Chargers, Giants and Texans are the others. The Dolphins have two first-round picks, including Texans' first-round pick.

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss.

Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today.  Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.

Current draft order 1-18:

(0-10)
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Strength of schedule: .585

Schedule: vs. Dolphins, vs. Raiders, at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

(1-9)
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Strength of schedule: .553

Schedule: vs. Browns, at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

(2-7-1)
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Strength of schedule: .534

Schedule: vs. Giants, at Dolphins, vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

(3-7)
4
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Strength of schedule: .469

Schedule: vs. Washington, at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

(3-7)
5
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Strength of schedule: .472

Schedule: at Cowboys, at Steelers, at 49ers, vs. Steelers, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

(3-7)
6
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Strength of schedule: .500

Schedule: at Bills, vs. Patriots, vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

(3-7)
7
Giants_table
New York Giants
Strength of schedule: .500

Schedule: at Bengals, at Seahawks, vs. Cardinals, vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

(6-4)
8
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
Texans (3-7) strength of schedule: .553

Texans schedule: at Lions, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

(3-7)
9
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Strength of schedule: .556

Schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Saints, at Chargers, vs. Bucs, at Chiefs, at Bucs

(4-7)
10
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Strength of schedule: .544

Schedule: at Vikings, BYE, vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints

(4-6)
11
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Strength of schedule: .503

Schedule: vs. Texans, at Bears, vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Bucs, vs. Vikings

(4-6)
12
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Strength of schedule: .503

Schedule: vs. Cardinals, at Chargers, at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

(4-6)
13
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Strength of schedule: .509

Schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. Jaguars, at Bucs, vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

(4-6)
14
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Strength of schedule: .522

Schedule: at Rams, vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

(4-6)
15
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Strength of schedule: .571

Schedule: vs. Saints, at Chiefs, at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

(5-5)
16
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Strength of schedule: .494

Schedule: at Packers, vs. Lions, vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

(6-4)
17
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Strength of schedule: .443

Schedule: at Jets, vs. Bengals, vs. Chiefs, vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills

(6-4)
18
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Strength of schedule: .516

Schedule: at Steelers, vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

Riggs 02
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Falcons history picking at No. 9

While the Falcons hold the No. 9 spot at the moment, that could very well end up changing quite a bit between now and the end of the regular season (of if they were to clinch a playoff berth). Regardless, Atlanta has held the No. 9 pick four times in its history and below are the players they've selected in that spot, including Gerald Riggs in 1982, the franchise's all-time leading rusher with 6,631 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Table inside Article
Year Player Position School
1993 Lincoln Kennedy Tackle Washington
1984 Rick Bryan Defensive end Oklahoma
1982 Gerald Riggs Running back Arizona State
1976 Bubba Bean Running back Texas A&M

Related Content

news

Julio Jones's availability for Falcons' game against Raiders up in air

Coach Raheem Morris said Falcons could make a game-time decision with Jones
news

Falcons add two to practice squad

Atlanta bolstered its offense by adding two dynamic skill players to its practice squad
news

SFTB: Frustration over Saints loss, A.J. Terrell's play, NFL Draft order, rebooting for 2021

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss to Saints

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Matt Ryan explains Falcons' protection issues in loss to Saints

Matt Ryan discusses the eight sacks he took in the loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday 
news

Falcons expect update on Julio Jones's hamstring Monday

Without Jones for much of the game, the Falcons had their worst offensive performance of the season against the Saints
news

Tabeek: Loss to Saints stirs up forgettable flashbacks

Matt Ryan is sacked eight times in 15-point loss, including six back-breakers coming on third downs
news

Matt Ryan sacked eight times in Falcons' loss to Saints

Ryan and the Falcons' offense could never get into a rhythm while facing heavy pressure from the Saints in the 24-9 loss, which drops Atlanta to 3-7 on the season
news

More names reportedly tied to Falcons GM search

The Falcons are reportedly compiling diverse list of GM candidates, according to multiple reports
news

Falcons-Saints inactives: Marshon Lattimore out for New Orleans

The lists of inactive players for both the Falcons and Saints could have a big impact on how Sunday's game unfolds
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position

Top News

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 9 pick

SFTB: Frustration over Saints loss, A.J. Terrell's play, NFL Draft order, rebooting for 2021

Matt Ryan explains Falcons' protection issues in loss to Saints

Falcons expect update on Julio Jones's hamstring Monday

Advertising