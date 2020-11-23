NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 9 pick

The NFL Draft order has been updated and the New York Jets (0-10), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1) currently hold the top three spots.
As a result of their 24-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday, the Falcons fell to 3-7 on the year and now hold the No. 9 spot in the current order. Atlanta is actually one of six teams with three wins. The Cowboys, Washington, Chargers, Giants and Texans are the others. The Dolphins have two first-round picks, including Texans' first-round pick.
The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss.
Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.
Current draft order 1-18:
Schedule: vs. Dolphins, vs. Raiders, at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots
Schedule: vs. Browns, at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts
Schedule: vs. Giants, at Dolphins, vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens
Schedule: vs. Washington, at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants
Schedule: at Cowboys, at Steelers, at 49ers, vs. Steelers, vs. Panthers, at Eagles
Schedule: at Bills, vs. Patriots, vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs
Schedule: at Bengals, at Seahawks, vs. Cardinals, vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys
Texans schedule: at Lions, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans
Schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Saints, at Chargers, vs. Bucs, at Chiefs, at Bucs
Schedule: at Vikings, BYE, vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints
Schedule: vs. Texans, at Bears, vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Bucs, vs. Vikings
Schedule: vs. Cardinals, at Chargers, at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets
Schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. Jaguars, at Bucs, vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions
Schedule: at Rams, vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks
Schedule: vs. Saints, at Chiefs, at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders
Schedule: at Packers, vs. Lions, vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers
Schedule: at Jets, vs. Bengals, vs. Chiefs, vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills
Schedule: at Steelers, vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals
Falcons history picking at No. 9
While the Falcons hold the No. 9 spot at the moment, that could very well end up changing quite a bit between now and the end of the regular season (of if they were to clinch a playoff berth). Regardless, Atlanta has held the No. 9 pick four times in its history and below are the players they've selected in that spot, including Gerald Riggs in 1982, the franchise's all-time leading rusher with 6,631 yards and 48 touchdowns.
|Year
|Player
|Position
|School
|1993
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Tackle
|Washington
|1984
|Rick Bryan
|Defensive end
|Oklahoma
|1982
|Gerald Riggs
|Running back
|Arizona State
|1976
|Bubba Bean
|Running back
|Texas A&M