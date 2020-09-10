SFTB: All eyes on Falcons O-line, questions about Marlon Davidson, uniforms, Deone Bucannon, Taylor Gabriel

Scott from Bermuda Hey Beek, Amazing column. I honestly feel we have the talent and coaching to make a run for the ring this year. I agree with you that the anti-Ryan comments by some fans are insane and he will show them, again, why he's so valuable to the Falcons. I have a couple of questions. After releasing Deone Bucannon, we only have 4 LBs going into the season. What is the thinking here? I thought his versatility would have been valuable to the defense and excellent coverage in case of any injuries. I'm confused by this move. 4 LBs is not enough, IMO. What do you think? I'm disappointed for Treadwell. I thought he would have gotten better playing with an elite QB, no disrespect to the other QBs he's played with. Too many drops? What happened? Rising up from Bermuda!!!

Matt: Hey, Scott. Not sure if you saw what happened there with Deone Bucannon, but he was re-signed and placed on the Falcons practice squad. He and Edmond Robinson are the two linebackers listed there. Remember, the league expanded the number of players teams can keep there to 16, plus six of them can have unlimited years of experience (meaning they could go sign Steve Bartkowski and put him on the practice squad if, of course, Bart was down with that). But back to Bucannon and the defense. They like Bucannon and the experience he brings, but it's also a numbers game, too. The Falcons went with 11 defensive linemen, five linebackers, six corners (Jordan Miller, however, is serving a three-game suspension) and five safeties on their initial roster. After several moves on Sunday, Bucannon eventually landed on the practice squad. Keep in mind that the Falcons will be rolling with a lot of two-linebacker formations and nickel packages this season. To do that, you need more numbers in other position groups. One more thought on the linebackers – don't sleep on rookie Mykal Walker. It's very early, but he looks promising. As far as Laquon Treadwell goes, give this interview (above) a listen. My old friend Pete Prisco of CBS Sports joined me on Falcons Audible and we discussed the Falcons moves, including Treadwell and that defense.