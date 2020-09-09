Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means

What it means

The status of Sheffield is obviously not ideal for Atlanta, but the offseason signing of Darqueze Dennard will help the Falcons weather any absence from the second-year corner. Dennard had been working mostly with the starters as Atlanta's nickel corner throughout training camp. Defensive end Charles Harris was the other player held out of practice, although it's unclear what type of role he was expected to have as part of the defensive line rotation.

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson missed a good portion of training camp due to his knee injury, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. Coach Dan Quinn has said it might take time for Davidson's conditioning to get to the point where he's ready for serious game action. Slot receiver Russell Gage had a good training camp and is expected to take on a big role on offense in his third season, so his status is one worth monitoring throughout the week ahead of Sunday's game.