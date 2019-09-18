Questions about Matt Ryan, Colts game, red helmets, players named Matt, more

J.C. from Vidalia, GA With the energy and character we displayed against the Eagles, do you think this helps us finally swallow the Super Bowl pill so we can play to win (not to lose), get consistent, and focus on the present? I agree 100% with your assessment, we have a golden opportunity. Since we play the division games the last half of the year, we need some breathing room now. Your thoughts?

Matt: Believe it or not, the Super Bowl is a distant memory around these parts, J.C. It's not like some sort of thorn stuck in the side of the players and coaches around here. You have to remember, too, that a good number of players on this current roster weren't on that team. I know it sounds a bit cliché, but this team doesn't think about that game, the 2017 season, last year or even Week 1 anymore. There's no time to dwell. The focus is on the Colts. Why? Because beating Indy is the next step for this team to achieve its ultimate goal: winning a championship. Beating Philly was fantastic. They needed a win badly and even overcame some miscues in the process, which is always good to see. So much can change from week to week, J.C., that these guys don't invest a whole lot of time and energy thinking about the second half of the season. One or two injuries can change a team's outlook (remember 2018?) … Sure, they pay attention to the standings and the scores, but the focus is within and this week's opponent – and not on the rearview mirror or way down the road. To your point, I do believe the NFC South landscape has changed dramatically over the past couple of weeks and the Falcons have a golden opportunity in front of them.