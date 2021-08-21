Five things to watch during Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Falcons have already had a productive week here in South Florida. They conducted two clean, efficient joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, with a Friday walk-through after that. Now they've got a game to play.

Saturday night's preseason contest will be an important part of the evaluation process when finalizing the 53-man roster. We'll have to wait and see if starters get any action, but we know guys farther down the depth chart will. Let's focus on five things we will keep an eye on during the second preseason contest:

1. Backup QB battle

AJ McCarron has continued running the second unit, even after last week's poor showing against the Tennessee Titans. One bad outing doesn't change the fact that he's a veteran with valuable experience orchestrating an offense. He remains in pole position to be Matt Ryan's primary backup.

While Feleipe Franks showcased mobility against Tennessee, he wasn't any better than McCarron throwing the football. He'll have to improve in that area on Saturday night and run a clean operation calling plays and signals at the line of scrimmage to make this an even position battle.

2. Get the run game going

The Falcons ground game was stagnant against the Titans. The offensive line wasn't creating space and the backs weren't able to get revved up enough to show coaches what they could do.