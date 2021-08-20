Presented by

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Aug 20, 2021 at 09:15 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

That includes right here on this website. Falcons fans living in the Atlanta market can stream preseason games with our app.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (0-1)

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: FOX5 Atlanta

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Justin Felder, D.J. Shockley, Jen Hale and Steve Wyche

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 91 degrees/79 degrees

Rain: 24 percent chance

Humidity: 77 percent

Moon: Full moon*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

