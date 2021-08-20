How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

That includes right here on this website. Falcons fans living in the Atlanta market can stream preseason games with our app.
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (0-1)
When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium
TV: FOX5 Atlanta
Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Justin Felder, D.J. Shockley, Jen Hale and Steve Wyche
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Weather forecast
Skies: Partly Cloudy
High/low: 91 degrees/79 degrees
Rain: 24 percent chance
Humidity: 77 percent
Moon: Full moon*
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com