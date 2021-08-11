Practice report: Willie Beavers swinging into position for roster spot

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Willie Beavers had a busy Wednesday. The Falcons offensive tackle working on the right with the first unit, the left side with the second.

Going back and forth isn't a Herculean feat, but completely flipping your footwork at a moment's notice can't be that fun. That's the life of a swing tackle, a position underrated by the public but crazy valuable to a football team. The Falcons are currently in need of one with Matt Gono possibly on the shelf long-term.

While Beavers has worked as a first team right tackle this week and will compete for the full-time starting gig, Kaleb McGary will have something serious to say about that. The incumbent is being eased back into action after starting camp on the physically unable to perform list, and while he isn't expected to play Friday against Tennessee, he could re-establish himself with a solid next week.

This preseason opener against the Titans will be big for Beavers, who will move around as he did in Wednesday's practice. He'll play some on the left while giving rookie Jalen Mayfield a chance to play right tackle.

Being in this position is a positive step for Beavers, who has a real shot to make the team with a solid preseason.

"Ultimately, as McGary gets worked back in there, then we've got to make a decision … what's best for the team," Smith said. "You need to keep guys [that are] still fighting out and then [Jason] Spriggs will come back in the fold next week, too.