Falcons make personnel staff changes

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have named Sal Conti as a pro scout, Rushell Harvey as player personnel coordinator, Donavan Ellison as a football analyst and James McClintock and Hakeem Smith as scouting assistants.

Conti originally joined the Falcons organization in 2021 as a football analyst on the coaching staff. He came to Atlanta having spent the 2020 season as an offensive video graduate assistant at Clemson where he served as the primary support staff member to the tight ends coach. He also led weekly presentations and reports of upcoming opponent's offensive schemes and personnel breakdown for the defensive staff. Conti attended Central Connecticut State University from 2014-17 where he served as a student assistant offensive line and tight ends coach from 2015-16. He earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Clemson in 2019.

Harvey joined the Falcons organization in 2021 as a scouting assistant on the personnel staff. Prior to her time in Atlanta, Harvey served as the on-campus recruiting coordinator at Tulane University where she managed all aspects of on-campus and gameday recruiting visits. She also served as a football recruiting intern at the University of Houston in 2018 and LSU in 2017. Harvey earned her bachelor's degree in sport administration from LSU, where she was a three-time first-team Track & Field All-American. As a junior in 2016, Harvey anchored the 4x100-meter relay team that won the NCAA Division I Track & Field National Title.

Ellison comes to Atlanta having most recently served as a football operations assistant for the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He also previously interned with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Cowboys, among others. Ellison attended Paul Quinn College in Dallas where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2020.

McClintock joins the Falcons after serving as the assistant director of player personnel at Auburn where he provided oversight of the offensive staff in the evaluation, management and recruitment of high school and transfer portal prospects. Prior to his time at Auburn, McClintock served as a graduate assistant at Liberty University in 2020 and a recruiting analyst at the University of North Carolina from 2018-19. He earned a bachelor's degree in commerce, marketing and international business from the University of Sydney in Australia in 2017 and earned a Masters in sports management, coaching and athletic administration from Liberty in 2021.